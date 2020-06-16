The Lebanese General Security on Tuesday announced the activation of a joint operations room which has been set up to follow up on attempts to manipulate the LBP rate against the US dollar, a statement by the General Security said on Tuesday.

“Citizens and institutions can report any tampering with the official exchange rate of the US dollar, which is determined daily by the Money Changers Association, by contacting the following numbers: 01-384248 / 01-384247,” the statement added.

Since several months, Lebanon has witnessed a sharp increase in the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Lebanese Pound due to American plots aimed, in cooperation with local sides, to exert a heavy pressure on the the country.

Member of Hezbollah parliamentary bloc, MP Hasan Fadlallah, revealed that SGBL bank was involved in buying big amounts of US dollar from the Lebanese market and smuggling them abroad.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and NNA