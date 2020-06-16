In a press conference on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Istanbul and noted that Turkish President Erdoğan will travel to Tehran after the outbreak is over.

Referring to the COVID-19 crisis, Cavusoglu said coronavirus indicated that we need to enhance cooperation and that Ankara is ready to boost its tie with Iran in the fight against the pandemic and other issues.

Cavusoglu also announced that the two countries intend to resume their flights from August 1, 2020.

He also referred to the talks between Turkish and Russian president’s on the Libyan crisis and the efforts to establish a ceasefire in the country and said that Moscow and Ankara have no major disagreement in this regard.

FM Zarif also maintained that bilateral ties in the battle against COVID-19 will increase in the future and also appreciate Turkish collaboration in countering US unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic.