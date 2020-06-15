The Zionist intelligence agency’s director Yossi Cohen is scheduled to contact a number of Arab states to discuss the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli media.

The Jerusalem Post confirmed that though currently Cohen is reaching out to his contacts from ‘Israel’, he reportedly could travel to meet with various ‘moderate’ Arab leaders in person in the near future.

The Zionist entity is scheduled to start annexing parts of the occupied West Bank on July 1 once a joint Israeli-US team completes mapping the exact territory based on the conceptual map released by US President Donald Trump’s administration.

Source: Al-Manar English Website