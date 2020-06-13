The Lebanese prime minister Hassan Diab said Saturday that the government has started to gain the public confidence, adding that this has annoyed those who bet on its failure.

In a televised statement addressing the Lebanese, PM Diab stressed the government detected the structure of the state corruption, noting that the battle against the corrupts is so fierce because they would not give up easily.

“The recent decision regarding the monetary crisis aimed at blocking the process of blackmailing the state and the people by raising the US dollar exchange rate.”

We will not keep silent about their involvement in the financial corruption which left the country indebted, according to PM Diab who urged the citizens to show more patience.

“This government has achieved a lot but some do not want to acknowledge that. Their attempts to overthrow the government have failed.”

PM Diab confirmed that the government will enable the young men to reach their rights justly, stressing that the people’s deposits at banks will never be wasted.

Source: Al-Manar English Website