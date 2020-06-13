Member of the parliament, Dr. Hasan Fadlallah, condemned Saturday the overnight acts of violence which included vandalizing public and private properties and cutting off highways in Beirut, Tripoli and other Lebanese areas.

MP Fadlallah stressed that rebelling against the deteriorating socioeconomic conditions does not justify inflicting losses upon the citizens because the authorities use public funds to compensate the affected for their losses and this would tamper with the civil peace and stability.

MP Fadlallah called on the protestors to direct their movements against the corrupts, who looted the public funds, and the conspirators, who smuggled the cash dollars and served the US interests at the expense of the Lebanese economy.

Source: Al-Manar English Website