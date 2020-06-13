US President Donald Trump has responded to Biden’s recent claims about him trying to “steal” the November election, saying that the former vice president is unwell.

“Look, Joe’s not all there. Everybody knows. And it’s sad when you look at it and you see it, you see it for yourself”, Trump said on “Outnumbered Overtime” on Thursday. He’s created his own sanctuary city in the basement or wherever he is and he doesn’t come out. And certainly if I don’t win, I don’t win.”

On Wednesday, Biden claimed his biggest concern was voter fraud on the part of Trump in the upcoming election, adding that the military “will escort him from the White House with great dispatch”.

“My single greatest concern [is that] this president is going to try to steal this election”, Biden told Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show”. “This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent … while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary.”

On Thursday, a ten-second video of Biden seemingly losing his train of thought was posted online. Biden is heard saying, “You know the rapidly rising umm uh in with uh with I don’t know”.

Republicans have doubted Biden’s mental fitness for the presidency and have suggested he is suffering from possible cognitive decline. President Trump tweeted in March that Biden “doesn’t know where he is, or what he’s doing”, adding that he doesn’t think Biden “even knows what office he’s running for!” Donald Trump Jr suggested Biden has Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

Several news outlets have speculated about Biden possibly having dementia after videos have spread on social media that show him stumbling and not being able to finish a phrase, or being confused about certain events and people.

Source: Sputnik