Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the US sanctions on the country have failed to prevent the Islamic Republic from making progress.

“The projects that were inaugurated today … are a proper response to those who sought to bring our country to its knees in 2018 and 2019,” Rouhani said on Thursday while inaugurating five large industrial and mining projects in Isfahan and Khorasan Razavi provinces via video conference.

He stressed that the US sanctions have failed to affect the country and bend the nation’s will.

“The sanctions have apparently caused problems for us, but what is important is that they cannot halt our progress,” the Iranian president said.

Washington returned its bans in May 2018 after unilaterally and illegally leaving a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and major world powers.

“We did not allow the enemy to achieve its aim while also continuing our own path; of course, our movement may have slowed down, but the path and direction will go on as before,” the Iranian president said.

Source: Iranian media