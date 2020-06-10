In framework of the growing rejection of the presence of US occupation troops in al-Jazeera region, locals of al-Dardara village along with a Syrian Arab Army checkpoint intercepted a convoy of military vehicles for the US occupation forces and forced it to return back in Tal Tamir, northwest of Hasaka.

SANA’s reported that the army personnel at the checkpoint intercepted a convoy of vehicles for the US occupation in al-Dardara village while a number of the village locals gathered and they throw stones at the occupation’s vehicles and they prevented them from passing and forced them to return to where they come from.

Since the US occupation forces established their illegitimate bases, the locals in a number of villages in Hasaka countryside backed by the Syrian Arab Army personnel have intercepted many convoys of the occupation while they have been trying to move between the villages and towns in vicinity of the areas where they are deployed and they forced them to return back to where they come from after throwing stones at them amid chanting slogans that affirm rejection of the presence of the US occupation troops on the Syrian territory.

Source: SANA