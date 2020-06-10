Israeli President Reuven Rivlin stressed Monday that Tel Aviv is taking all measures to prevent a war with Hezbollah, threatening to deal a “fatal blow” to Lebanon if the resistance group carries out any activity against the occupation entity.

Rivlin said on the 38th anniversary of the Israeli invasionof Lebanon that Hezbollah grows on a daily basis and is provided with weapons with the aim of undermining ‘Israel’.

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem has confirmed that “Hezbollah is ready to confront any possible Zionist war.”

“Israel knows that Hezbollah is ready to respond in any circumstance if Lebanon is subjected to any aggression,” his eminence said.

Source: Al-Manar English Website