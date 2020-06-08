President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, saluted Lebanese judges on the “Judiciary Martyrs Day”, which falls on the 8th of June, and said that “The Lebanese as a whole, are looking forward to the judicial authority as a wood of salvation to cross the homeland, from a state of slack and impunity in the crimes of corruption and looting of public money, to the stage of accountability, and to confront the corrupt and the ones responsible for violating peoples’ rights”.

President Aoun also asserted that “Defending justice and truth has cost the lives of some, among which are four judges who fell martyrs on the arc of the criminal court in Sidon, twenty-one years ago, and cost others to bear severe political pressure.

However the responsibility of carrying the balance of justice, and judging according to conscience and human morals, requires that the judge pursues those who brought the country to this dangerous economic bottom that we live today, and they made corruption, tax evasion and law violation a basis for their political career and general responsibilities”.

“If the Lebanese do not feel today that the ones who made them poor are now under accountability, and in the hands of the judiciary, then no desired reform will be achieved, and we will not be able to build a modern homeland in which the rule of law will prevail for future generations” the President added.

President Aoun concluded by affirming that the battle of reform fought requires judiciary solidity, and reiterating his commitment to the judges to be their protection in the face of exposed political pressures.

MP Roger Azar:

President Aoun met MP, Roger Azar, today at Baabda Palace, and deliberated with him current political developments, and the needs of Keserwan-Foutouh region, in light of the implemented projects in numerous villages and towns.

Central Inspection Authority:

Then, the President received the head of the Central Inspection Authority, Judge George Attiyeh, the Administrative Inspector General, Mikhail Fayyad, Engineering Inspection General, Mr. Ahmed Al-Hajjar.

President Aoun was briefed from the delegation, on the work on the Authority, after the appointment of Inspectors General, Fayyad and Al-Hajjar, recently in their posts.

Financial Meeting:

President Aoun will chair a financial meeting which includes: Finance Minister, Ghazi Wazni, BDL Governor, Riad Salameh, General Director of the Lebanese Presidency, Dr. Antoine Choucair, General Director of the Finance Ministry, Alain Biffany, advisers, Charbel Qordahi, George Shalhoob, Henry Chaoul and Talal Salman.

The meeting is devoted to complete the research concerning ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

Source: NNA