Lebanese Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday that 11 new cases of coronavirus infections have been recorded, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 1331.

The ministry said coronavirus claimed the life one one more person over the past 24 hours in Lebanon. The report added that nine of the new registered cases were for locals, 8 of which contacted others during quarantine.

The report added that 1247 PCR tests were conducted, adding that the number of cases of recovery from the coronavirus stayed at 768.

Source: Al-Manar Website