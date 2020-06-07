Sayyed Ali Fadlullah: We condemn any insulting to the mother of believers, Sayyeda Aisha, and consider it abuses the Messenger (PBUH), Holy Coran and the Islamic unity – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
Leb. Communication Grp
Al Manar TV
Sayyed Ali Fadlullah: We condemn any insulting to the mother of believers, Sayyeda Aisha, and consider it abuses the Messenger (PBUH), Holy Coran and the Islamic unity
10 mins ago June 7, 2020
{{#breaking_news}} {{.}} {{/breaking_news}}
More..
{{#articles}}
{{/articles}}
More..
{{#articles}}
{{/articles}}