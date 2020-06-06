The Lebanese army and security forces managed Saturday to restore calm in Central Beirut after rioters utilized the demonstrations protesting the deteriorating socioeconomic conditions to seek achieving political targets and vandalizing public as well as private properties.

In this context, the rioters in Central Beirut smashed stores near the parliament headquarters in an attempt to storm it, incinerating ‘Le Gray’ Hotel entrance’s tent and a motorcycle for the Internal Security Forces.

A number of political parties provoked groups of protesters to raise the slogan of disarming the Resistance, tarnishing the main purpose of the demonstration.

Source: Al-Manar English Website