The Middle East Airlines – Air Liban announced Thursday its Phase Four Scheduled Flights from Thursday the 11th of June till Friday the 19th of June 2020 inclusive.

A press release by MEA Public Relations Department explained the following:

“Passengers will be seated side by side on aircraft departing from countries conducting PCR Tests and ticket prices have been adjusted to reflect this act.

The Phase Four repatriation flights are subject to the following conditions:

– PCR test should be done D-3 (three days before Departure) and the test result should NOT exceed 72 hours, in laboratories contracted with the Lebanese Embassy or in any laboratory recognized by the country of departure, noting that some embassies abroad have contracted laboratories that can produce results within the specified time limit and at competitive prices. The PCR test cannot be replaced by a doctor’s report.

– The price of a round trip ticket on an evacuation flight is not refundable, unless the PCR test result is proved to be positive, in this case the passenger should inform the station manager in his country and cancel his reservation at least one day before flight departure in order to refund his ticket.

All passengers are required to check and comply with all regulations applied to enter Lebanon

The following conditions apply:

Boarding and travelling on board these evacuation flights are allowed in case seats are available to the following:

– For Lebanese nationals and their families, husband, wife and children.

– Children from a Lebanese mother, provided that documents prove this before checking in and boarding.

– Palestinian refugees in Lebanon who hold Lebanese documents, Arab nationals and foreigners with valid residences in Lebanon.

– House helpers sponsored by Lebanese abroad or have Lebanese residences that have expired abroad after 17 October 2019, provided they are accompanied by their sponsors.

– Passengers wishing to return to Lebanon can book and pay through MEA’s website www.mea.com.lb desktop version only and not through MEA Mobile APP, through MEA sales offices in the country of departure, or through MEA Call Center 961-1-626999, callcenter@mea.com.lb. It is advisable to book and buy tickets before the deadline of conducting the PCR Test.

All flights date and timings are subject to change in view of permits obtained in foreign countries.”

For more info, visit https://www.mea.com.lb/

Source: NNA