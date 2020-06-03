Israeli occupation forces re-installed four cameras on the iron tower located above the concrete wall facing the Lebanese army barrier at the entrance to the town of Adaisseh, knowing that these forces had removed 20 cameras a month earlier – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
