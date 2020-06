The Spanish health ministry announced Tuesday it recorded zero coronavirus deaths for the second day consecutively, which confirms the pandemic has receded in the country, previously classified as a major outbreak spot.

The Covid-19 death toll had showed a sharp decline during the last week of May, knowing that its total has remained at 21127.

It is worth noting that Spain registered on Tuesday 137 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 239932.

Source: Al-Manar English Website