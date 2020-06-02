The Afghan Interior Ministry said in a statement that a suicide bomber blew himself up inside an ablution room at the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque at around 7:25 p.m., leaving one person injured.

A loud explosion has taken place near the main mosque in the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul, Afghanistan, according to a Reuters reporter.

Earlier in the day, seven civilians were killed and six others injured in a roadside bomb explosion in the Khan Abad district of Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province, a local district chief stated.

According to the Khan Abad district chief, Hayatullah Ameri, the incident took place on Monday evening in a Taliban*-controlled area. He added that the victims were residents of the north-eastern Badakhshan province. A local source said that a car carrying harvest workers detonated in the district’s Jangal Bashi area.

The tense situation in Afghanistan has been worsened by terrorist attacks across the country, with at least ten incidents that left dozens of people killed and injured taking place in April and May.