The Lebanese minister of public health, Dr. Hamad Hasan, said Monday that he would ask the interior minister to establish quarantine centers in every province in order to cope with the any new wave of coronavirus cases or respiratory diseases, especially in the fall season.

Dr. Hasan reiterated his call upon all the residents in Lebanon to stick the preventive measures taken against the coronavirus in order to avoid any possible deterioration in this regard, adding that the country is moving gradually towards community immunity in face of the pandemic.

It is worth noting that Lebanon recorded Monday 13 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 1233.

Source: Al-Manar English Website