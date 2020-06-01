The Public Health Minister Dr. Hamad Hasan said on Monday that Lebanon has relaxed confinement measures against coronavirus due to the “progress” made in countering its spread, but noted that measures could be reconsidered if high number of infections get recorded “among residents not among expats,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

“Because the results were good, we relaxed restrictions although the number of infections saw an increase, but that increase was recorded among Lebanese expats not among residents which is a good indicator,” said Dr. Hasan.

The Minister added that measures could be “reconsidered if infections rise among Lebanese residents, not among repatriated Lebanese.”

Lebanon activated special flights earlier in May to bring home expatriates stranded abroad by the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“The responsible behavior of the Lebanese society and its awareness made the government take these bold steps, but the important thing is that expatriates adhere to home-quarantine, and all Lebanese adhere to preventive measures. Wearing face masks is part of the battle,” said Dr. Hasan.

Source: Naharnet