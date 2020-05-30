Minister of Industry, Dr. Imad Hoballah, announced that “the ministers in the government are seeking to exert more efforts, but the Lebanese are well-aware that the regime that has governed over the past years destroyed all the foundations, which makes the process of reform and rescue difficult.”

Hoballah, whose positions came during an interview with “Al-Manar” TV Station Friday, said that “the economic, financial and monetary situation is not good, as there are losses and deficits of about one hundred billion dollars.”

The Minister disclosed that Lebanon” will guarantee financial liquidity from abroad within about 14 days, which will contribute to reviving the market and moving the economy,” without giving further details.

Commenting on the economic relations between Lebanon, Syria, and other countries in the region, Hoballah emphasized that “the government has the courage and vision to take a similar decision, and to go east starting from Syria, Iraq and Jordan to the Gulf states, Russia, and China.”

“We support the diversity of options and openness to serve the economy,” he asserted.

Finally, the Industry Minister affirmed that negotiations with the International Monetary Fund are “proceeding positively”.

Source: NNA