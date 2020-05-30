Bahrain records 291 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 10643 – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
عربي
Fr
Es
Leb. Communication Grp
Al Manar TV
About
Contact
Archive
Saturday - May 30, 2020
Menu
News
Middle East
World
Lebanon
Featured
Must-watch videos
Opinion
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Focus on Zionists
Services
Home
News
Exclusive
Speeches
Hezbollah Statements
Frequencies
Live Stream
US Warns Governments against Aiding Iran Fuel Shipments to Venezuela
China Firmly Opposes US’ Ending of Iran Nuclear Sanctions Waivers: Foreign Ministry
White House Under Lockdown amid ‘Justice for Floyd’ Protests in Washington, DC
Pandemic Puts Up to 86 Million Children at Risk of Poverty: Study
Mleeta from “a Square of Confrontation” into a Model for “Military Tourism”
Trump Threatens to ‘Close down’ Social Media after Tweets Tagged
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Preparing for the Great War When ‘Israel’ Will Be Wiped off the Map
Lebanon’s Resistance and Liberation Day: When the Unbelievable Dream Came True
Hezbollah Resorted to Martyrdom Bombings Option as Game-changing Weapon against ‘Israel’
NNA Denies Rumors Attributed to It, Aimed to Cause Confusion
Bahrain records 291 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 10643
53 mins ago
May 30, 2020
Live News
Comments
Related Articles
Mleeta from “a Square of Confrontation” into a Model for “Military Tourism”
Sayyed Nasrallah: We Are Preparing for the Great War When ‘Israel’ Will Be Wiped off the Map
57 More Iranians Die from COVID-19 over Past 24 Hours: Official
US Refusal to Extend Waivers to Sanctions on Nuclear Ties Violation of UNSCR 2231, UN Charter: Iran
Oman says coronavirus cases pas 10,000 after recording 603 new cases with total of 42 related deaths
X
Urgent
Lebanon
Hezbollah Statements
S. Nasrallah Speeches
Bahrain
Egypt
Iran
Imam Khamenei Speeches
Iraq
Jordan
Kuwait
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Turkey
UAE
Yemen
Zionist entity
Only Pictures
Videos
World
African countries
Americas
Asian Countries
Europe
Int’l Organizations
Islamic World
{{#breaking_news}}
{{.}}
{{/breaking_news}}
{{first.title}}
{{#articles}}
{{#.}}
{{title}}
{{/.}}
{{/articles}}
More..
{{#cats}}
{{category}}
{{/cats}}
{{#articles}}
{{title}}
{{/articles}}
More..