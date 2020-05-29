The Lebanese Health MinisterDr. Hamad Hasan expressed Friday satisfaction with the decline of the number of the coronavirus cases, adding that reopening all the economic sectors and the airport requires stable improvement in the pandemic-related figures over two weeks.

It is worth noting that Lebanon recorded on the same day only four infection cases, including 3 for locals, which raised the total to 1172.

Dr. Hasan, meanwhile, inspected the ministry’s departments, confirming readiness to provide the citizens with all the medical services they need.

Source: Al-Manar English Website