The Lebanese government approved on Friday the foreign ministry request to extend the UNIFIL mandate in southern Lebanon for one year so that it ends by August 31, 2021.

The information minister Manal Abdul Samad read the decisions of cabinet after its session at Baabda Palace, indicating that the administrative appointments item was postponed for further discussions.

Abdul Samad added that the cabinet agreed to task the ministry of agriculture to conclude an agreement with FAO in order to reinforce teh agricutural development, citing a preliminary governmental approval of using Ghosta facility to sort wastes.

