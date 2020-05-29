Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has addressed United States officials in a tweet, saying that Washington was facing a choice of either admitting defeat and beginning to show respect for the Iranian nation, or “further humiliating itself”.

The tweet makes mention of the US maximum pressure campaign on Iran, vowing to respond to it with “maximum resistance, stiffening resolve and reliance on the national capabilities”.

We do shatter your max pressure campaign w/max resistance,stiffening resolve & reliance on the national capabilities. It is you who face a choice: either admit defeat & start respecting the Iranian Nation or further keep being hated,humiliating & isolating yourselves.#BrianHook — S.A MOUSAVI (@SAMOUSAVI9) May 28, 2020

The tweeted remarks were in response to Wednesday’s comments, made by US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, who claimed US President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy was offering Tehran the options of either negotiating with Washington or dealing with what he assessed as “economic collapse” as fallout from US sanctions.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington was ending the last remaining sanctions waivers in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying that Tehran’s alleged “nuclear brinkmanship” in breaching some of its nuclear commitments did not justify renewing the waivers.

Source: Sputnik