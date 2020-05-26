The Internal Security Forces General Directorate’s Public Relations Division issued a statement on Tuesday, in which it reiterated the need for citizens and residents to wear a mask when leaving their homes.

“In compliance with the decision of the Interior and Municipalities Minister, based on the recommendations of the Follow-up Committee on Preventive Measures and Procedures for the Corona Virus, citizens and residents on Lebanese territory are reminded of the necessity of putting a protective mask during their movements. In order to maintain public safety, the Internal Security Forces will issue a LBP 50,000 fine against every person who does not wear a protective mask while commuting on foot, starting Friday, May 29, 2020,” the statement said.

It also reminded those commuting in public transport facilities (taxi, van, bus), that they must wear the mask under penalty of a LBP 50,000 fine against each violator, emphasizing the need to adhere to the odd-even vehicle transportation rules and the number of passengers specified for each vehicle type.

Moreover, the statement underlined that each private car can carry three passengers only (the driver included), if not from the same family, provided that everyone is wearing a mask.

The ISF statement concluded by calling on citizens to report via the emergency number 112 any situation or practices that are harmful to public health and safety in the face of the Coronavirus and in violation of the prevention and protection measures applied.

Source: NNA