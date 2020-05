Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is to appear in an exclusive interview with Al-Nour radio station next Tuesday on the 20th anniversary of Resistance and Liberation Day.

Lebanese journalist Buthaina Ollaik is to conduct the interview with Sayyed Nasrallah at 9:00 p.m. (Beirut Time) on Tuesday, May 26. Al-Manar is to broadcast the interview.

Source: Al-Manar English Website