A Pakistan International Airlines plane en route from Lahore to Karachi crashed near Karachi’s Model Colony area, according to media reports.

According to reports, the A320 Airbus was carrying at least 90 people and was scheduled to land at Jinnah International Airport.

Rescue teams and law enforcement are at the crash site and have started rescue operations.

The plane crashed at the Jinnah Ground area near the Jinnah International Airport, according to reports.

According to Geo News citing the Civil Aviation Authority, communications with the plane were lost one minute before landing.