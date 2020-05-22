The Lebanese minister of public health, Dr. Hamad Hasan, urged all the Lebanese to show caution and full commitment to the anti-coronavirus measures, stressing that the nation will emerge victorious from this battle.

Dr. Hasan pointed out that the recklessness of some arrivals led to the speedy spread of the virus, warning against attending congregations because some of the infected may be asymptomatic.

Regarding the risk taken in the repatriation of the Lebanese expats, Dr. Hasan explained that they suffered from severe conditions in their countries, which imposed a moral obligation to respond to their appeals.

“We will resort to the full closure policy in case the number of the coronavirus infections go beyond the carrying capacity of the hospitals in Lebanon.”

It is worth noting that Lebanon recorded today 62 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 1086.

Source: Al-Manar English Website