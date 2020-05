Free Patriotic Movement head, MP Gebran Bassil, said in a tweet on Thursday that a law proposal on capital control had been reached with House Speaker Nabih Berri to control the transfer of money to outside Lebanon.

“The endorsement [of the law proposal] shall prevent discretionary transfers in the future,” he tweeted.

“We have submitted a draft to allow the recuperation of previous transfers and we hope it will be approved in the next [House] session,” he added.

Source: NNA