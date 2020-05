The Lebanese Minister of Public Health, Dr. Hamad Hasan, stressed Thursday that the number of coronavirus cases recorded today must be dealt with cautiously, noting that the situation is still under control.

Dr. Hasan urged via, Al-Manar TV Channel, to deal seriously with the decisions of the cabinet pertaining the state of the general mobilization.

It is worth noting that Lebanon recorded today 63 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 1024.

Source: Al-Manar English Website