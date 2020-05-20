A commercial flight from the United Arab Emirates has landed in the Zionist entity in the first time that an airline flight from the UAE is known to have arrived in the country.

On Tuesday, an Etihad Airways jet from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv touched down with a load of cargo destined for the Palestinian Authority.

Up to now, no Emirati airlines had landed in the Zionist entity with the two sides have no diplomatic relations.

The Associated Press reported that Etihad “operated a dedicated humanitarian cargo flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv on 19 May to provide medical supplies to the Palestinians,” and that “the flight had no passengers on board.”

An image published by the Times of Israel showed an Airbus A330 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday being loaded with cargo bearing Emirati flags. Painted all white and lacking any visible Etihad logos, it bore the letters YP on its front landing gear doors, consistent with an Airbus A330-200 with the Emirati registration A6-EYP — which several fleet-tracking sites show is part of the Etihad fleet.

A tweet by Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon showed a flight track from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv by an A330 registered A6-EYP, confirming the identity of the jet. In the tweet, Danon expressed a wish that passenger flights would soon follow.

Source: Israeli media