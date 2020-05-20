Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine warned against the consequences of deploying an international force on Lebanon’s border with Syria, stressing that had they been able, they would have done that during 2006 war.

In an interview with Al-Myadeen News Network, Sayyed Safieddine emphasized that Lebanon needs to restore ties with Syria, highlighting their importance in coping with the current economic crisis.

Sayyed Safieddine stressed that Hezbollah military resistance has remarkably developed since the liberation achievement in 2000, adding that the Israeli enemy, on the other side, suffers from a strategic dilemma engraved in its collective conscience.

“The army which was claimed to be invincible was defeated.”

The Resistance is ready to encounter any Israeli war, according to Sayyed Safieddine who confirmed that the military escalation option is eliminated these days despite the Zionist related hype.

Sayyed Safieddine said that what has changed since 2000 in the whole scene is the exposure of the attitudes of some Arab regimes towards ‘Israel’, adding that the Resistance has never relied on them in its fight against the Zionist enemy.

Sayyed Safieddine pointed out that the martyr Qassem Suleimani had always symbolized the Palestinian cause and Al-Quds, stressing that he used to be a real commander of the axis of resistance in the region.

