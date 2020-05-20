Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says the Palestinian Authority will no longer be committed to any signed agreements with ‘Israel’ or the United States, following Israel’s vow to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

“The Palestinian Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are no longer committed to all signed agreements and understandings with the Israeli government and the American government, including the security commitments,” Abbas said.

He said Israel would now have to “uphold responsibilities before the international community as the occupying power.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to annex the Jordan Valley and Zionist settlements in the occupied West Bank in line with President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, which overwhelmingly favors Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians.

Source: Websites