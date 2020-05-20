Rouhani added that people of Palestine have been displaced from their homes for more than 70 years as their homes have been seized.

He pointed out that there is a lot of pressure on the Palestinians and every day a new conspiracy is being carried by the United States against Muslims and the Palestinian people, adding that the unwavering resolve of the Palestinians as well as their resilience will continue and sooner or later this path will lead to ultimate victory which that day will be a pleasant day for us.

“Quds will not be forgotten and will not remain in occupation of oppressors. The land of Palestine will be liberated one day. We do not accept and tolerate this oppression and aggression in any way,” he underlined.

Quds is city embracing one of the holiest Muslim monument – al-Aqsa Mosque – as the first Qibla of Muslims and the place wherefrom the Holy Prophet began his spiritual journey, Mi’raj. The people of Palestine, under siege by the Zionists, are looking forward to the help of world Muslims to reclaim Quds. The Last Friday of Ramadan month has been name the Quds Day by Imam Khomeini, the founder of Islamic Revolution in Iran, to mark the awakening of Muslim world to free Palestine and Quds, in particular.