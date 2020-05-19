Minister of Information, Manal Abdel Samad, confirmed in the wake of the Cabinet session that “the number of people infected with coronavirus is on the rise, and citizens must adhere to wearing masks. We have not yet taken any decision as to reopening stadiums and gyms due to the seriousness of the situation.”

She quoted Prime Minister Hassan Diab as saying that “nothing will remain of the economy should the health of the citizen be damaged,” as he appealed to the Lebanese “not to underestimate the pandemic,” and asked the security forces to “strictly implement the [preventive] measures.”

Abdel Samad noted that the Cabinet “exceptionally approved the cancelling of the official exams.”

She added that “Sonatrach contracts are still valid, under our terms.”