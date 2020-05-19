Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that the country owes its success in the fight against the novel coronavirus to the unsparing support of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

“Undoubtedly, the country is indebted its success of containing the disease to the unflinching and unsparing support of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution,” Rouhani in a meeting with a number of political activists and elites.

“We considered approvals at the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters in line with the approvals of the Supreme National Security Council and the Leader confirmed it,” he was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency.

Pointing to the importance of social capital, the Iranian president said: “the issue of coronavirus showed that the Establishment enjoys high social capital and people showed sincere cooperation and collaboration in times of danger and incident.”

Rouhani, meanwhile, praised measures taken in the 11th government dubbed ‘hope and prudence’ in the field of healthcare, implementation of ‘Health Reform System’, development of cyberspace and national data network as well as supporting knowledge-based companies.

“The salient measures taken by the government in these fields caused it to outshine in the fight against coronavirus and even in the field of provision of hospital beds as well as supply of medical equipment and facilities.”

Source: Iranian media