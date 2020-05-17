Lebanese government is expected to ease full lockdown imposed since Wednesday night, as total cases of coronavirus nationwide reached 911 on Sunday.

Prime Minister is to address nation at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday following a meeting for the committee tasked with following up developments on the reality of the pandemic in the country.

In its daily report on Sunday, Ministry of Public Health announced 9 new COVID-19 cases, noting that 4 of them were imported infections while the other 5 were domestic infections.

The ministry said that 1449 PCR tests were conducted for residents in Lebanon, while other 442 tests were carried out for expatriates upon their arrival at Beirut International airport from corona-hit countries.

The ministry noted that 17 suspected coronavirus cases are being monitored, adding that the number of recoveries reached 247.

On the other hand, no new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the report said, keeping the death toll at 26.

Earlier on Sunday, Health Minister Hamad Hasan said that the country can’t go back to normal life but through a transitional period.

Meanwhile, Lebanon is going ahead with the third phase of operation to repatriate Lebanese expats stranded in corona-hit countries.

National News Agency (NNA) reported that five flights were expected to arrive at Beirut International Airport carrying Lebanese expats from Doha, Paris, Jeddah, Lagos and Ouagadougou.

