Syrian civilian was martyred and another was wounded by Turkish fire in northwestern of Ras al-Ayn city.

SANA news agency said “Turkish occupation forces and their terrorist mercenaries shot” at a car of civilians, killing a civilian and injuring another.

SANA said Turkish forces and their mercenaries on Saturday intentionally opened fire on a van coming for Raqqa city near a checkpoint for the occupation mercenary.

According to the agency’s reporter indicated that the martyr works in a school while the injured is a retired worker at the electricity company.

