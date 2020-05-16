The Lebanese Minister of Public Health Dr. Hamad Hasan said that more than 3000 PCR tests have been conducted during the full lockdown, stressing the results were good and proved that the pandemic is still in the containment phase.

In an interview with LBC TV Channel, Dr. Hasan explained that the tests were not random, but targeted suspected cases.

Based on this given data, Lebanon can implement again the government’s plan to ease the measures, according to the health minister who urged the citizens to keep committed to the anti-coronavirus protocols lest the full closure would be reactivated.

Dr. Hasan clarified that strict social and security measures would be taken to check the commitment of all the arrivals to the anti-coronavirus protocols.

Source: Al-Manar English Website