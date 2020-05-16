Former Lebanese MP Najah Wakim commented on the report published by Al-Akhbar newspaper about the US direct intervention in the judicial investigations into the case of the currency exchange fall.

The US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea conveyed a clear message to the Lebanese authorities that “any political retaliation against the Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh,” will have major consequences, according to the Lebanese daily, Al-Akhbar.

Wakim considered this as a blatant acknowledgement that the USA has ruined Lebanon economically and financially via the political Harirism with all its sectarian, financial and administrative components.

Source: Al-Manar English Website