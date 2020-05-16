Kianoush Jahanpour said that and 118,392 have been infected with the virus, from whom 93,147 people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Jahanpour said that 1,757 new infected cases have been detected since yesterday.

The Iranian official noted that 2,716 cases are in critical condition.

He said that 672,679 tests have so far been carried out in Iran, adding that this is the first time after 70 days that the death toll in below 40.

Jahanpour said that Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran, is still in red condition and has the biggest number of hospitalization and screening.