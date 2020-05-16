Multiple countries across the globe are gradually lifting pandemic restrictions, also allowing people to travel, as COVID-19 stabilizes.

The pandemic continues to spread across the world, with over 4,500,000 infected globally, according to Johns Hopkins University. The health crisis has resulted in travel bans and social distancing restrictions in numerous countries.

The United States remains the worst-hit country in the world, while Russia and Great Britain now occupy second and third places in terms of infected.

At the same time, New York remains the city hardest hit by the virus, with over 190,000 infected and more than 20,000 fatalities.

