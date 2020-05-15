Seven MEA flights are scheduled to arrive at Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut as of 5:00 pm on Friday as part of the government’s third repatriation phase.

The seven flights will arrive today as follows:

Frankfurt at 5:00 pm

Paris at 6:00 pm

Milan at 7:00 pm

Madrid at 8:00 pm

Accra at 11:00 pm

Kinshasa at 12:30 am

London at 12:30 am

It is worth mentioning that the scheduled MEA flights for today will be arriving from countries where no PCR tests have been conducted for the Covid-19, with the exception of Madrid.

Middle East flights arriving from countries where PCR tests are not examined are scheduled to arrive in Beirut on May 15, 17, 19, 21, and 23, as per the government’s third repatriation phase.

It should also be noted that the flights arriving from Frankfurt, Paris, and London will also be carrying passengers from the US and Canada.