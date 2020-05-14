Lebanese army announces in a statement frustrating an attempt to smuggle 215000 liters of diesel oil and 71 tons of flour on the border with Syria and arresting 25 people – Al-Manar TV Lebanon
Lebanese army announces in a statement frustrating an attempt to smuggle 215000 liters of diesel oil and 71 tons of flour on the border with Syria and arresting 25 people
2 hours ago May 14, 2020
