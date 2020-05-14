Mount Lebanon’s Public Appeal Prosecutor Ghada Aoun, pressed charges against 12 persons in the oil fraud dossier, including the Director General of the EDL, Kamal Al-Hayek, for negligence of duty, in addition to the Director General of Oil Installations, Sarkis Hleis, and the Director General of Oil, Aurore Feghali, for receiving bribery and duty negligence.

Judge Aoun also pressed charges against ZR Energy in the same case, after collecting new information from the detainees’ mobile phones.

Source: NNA