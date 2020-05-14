One Palestinian on Thursday embraced martyrdom after carrying out a car-ramming attack in Al-Khalil (Hebron) in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the martyrdom of one Palestinian in Al-Khalil, without identifying him.

A Palestinian rammed his car into Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Thursday before being shot dead, the Israeli army said.

The incident came just a day after a 14-year-old Palestinian was killed in clashes with the Israeli occupation army in the Fawwar refugee camp in Hebron.

On Tuesday an Israeli soldier was killed in a stone attack during a raid near Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Source: Al-Manar Website and other websites