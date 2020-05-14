The Lebanese Army had asked for the inclusion of the occupied area B1 in the upcoming international resolutions.

In a communiqué, Lebanese Army said an extraordinary tripartite meeting took place before noon on Thursday at the UN position in Ras Naqoura.

The meeting was chaired by UNIFIL Commander Major General Stefano Del Col, in the presence of a delegation of the Lebanese army officers headed by the Lebanese government’s commissioner before the UN forces, Brigadier General Hassib Abdo, the communiqué read.

“The meeting touched on the latest events that took place along the Blue Line; the Lebanese side reiterated commitment to resolution 1701 and all its provisions,” it added.

“[The Lebanese side] also highlighted the necessity of the Israeli enemy’s withdrawal from the occupied lands adjacent to the northern Blue Line, Shebaa Farms, Kfarshouba Heights, the northern part of Ghajar town, and the occupied area B1. It also stressed on the necessity to include the occupied area B1 in the coming UN reports and resolutions similarly to all of the aforementioned regions under occupation,” the communiqué said.

Source: NNA