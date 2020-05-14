The Israeli media outlets covered intensively Hezbollah SG Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah speech, on the fourth martyrdom anniversary of senior commander Mustafa Badreddine (Zoulfikar), in which his eminence refuted the Israeli claims about Iranian military withdrawal from Syria.

The Zionist media stressed that the officials’ claims are mere lies, citing how Sayyed Nasrallah mocked the defense minister Naftali Bennett who had alleged that Iran would pull out all troops from Syria by the end of 2020.

Hezbollah leader sent a clear message which says ‘Israel’ can never expel the Iranians from Syria, according to the Zionist media which added that Sayyed Nasrallah wanted to tell the Israelis that their government is deceiving them.

The enemy’s media also highlighted Sayyed Nasrallah warning to ‘Israel’ against committing any folly in Syria that could lead to the explosion of the region.

The Zionist media cited Syrian militant sources as confirming the veracity of Sayyed Nasrallah’s remarks and stressing that the Iranian troops are deployed in various cities in Syria.

Sayyed Nasrallah warned on Wednesday the Israeli officials and commanders against committing any folly in Syria that could lead to the explosion of the region.

His eminence addressed the Israeli people, saying that Zionist officials are lying on them and creating fake goals and fake victories in Syria.

Source: Al-Manar English Website