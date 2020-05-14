Member of Islamic Jihad leadership, Ahmad Al-Modallal, underscored the importance of the national unity among the Palestinian factions in face of the US-Zionist crimes.

Al-Modallal emphasized that the Palestinian unity paves the way for a comprehensive confrontation with the Zionist occupation in the West Bank, warning against Netanyahu’s endeavor to go through the implementation of the “deal of the century” and annex the area.

He also went to call for holding a national dialogue among the various factions, urging the Palestinian authority to ease the punitive measures against Gaza in order to reinforce its steadfastness in face of the Israeli aggression.

Source: Al-Manar English Website