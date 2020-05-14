Head of Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh said on Wednesday that a prisoner swap talks with the Zionist entity was yet to see a breakthrough, hinting to capture more Israeli soldiers.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera on the 72nd anniversary of the Nakba, Haniyeh stressed that Hamas will not be quiet about Palestinians prisoners in Israeli prisons, noting that some of them have been for over 40 years already.

The talks are yet to see a breakthrough, he said, adding: “we can increase our loot, our hand is strong.

Haniyeh was implying that Hamas has the ability to kidnap more soldiers, which can be used as bargaining chips in following negotiations.

“Our price has been made known,” he said. “The occupation must know that we will only agree to a respectable deal that includes all the Schalit deal prisoners.”

He added that Egypt has been mediating the talks with Zionist occupation.

The Palestinian Resistance group is known to be holding four Israelis, including two soldiers.

The interview on Wednesday night was conducted in Doha, the capital of Qatar, as the Hamas leader has not returned to the Gaza Strip in the last two months.

Source: Agencies